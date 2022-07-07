Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 34 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 34 ($0.41) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.20 ($0.43).

Shares of BSE stock traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 15.98 ($0.19). 38,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.10. The company has a market capitalization of £188.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

