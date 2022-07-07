Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Down 2.7%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 39,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 32,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%.

In other Battalion Oil news, COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 2,337 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $35,592.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 6,437 shares of company stock worth $96,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 102.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.