Beacon Price Up 3.8% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $316,687.72 and $10,316.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00139946 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

