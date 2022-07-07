Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,088,000.

VWO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,388,859. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

