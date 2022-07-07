Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,806,828. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

