Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,695. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

