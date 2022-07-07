Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 247,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,269,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

