Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

PTH stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.46. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

