Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 205.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.