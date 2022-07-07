Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 18,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

EW stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.43. 15,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,804. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,146,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

