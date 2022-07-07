Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 6,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FDX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,058. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

