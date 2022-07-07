Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.29. Belden has a 1-year low of $45.31 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Belden by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

