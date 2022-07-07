Bell Bank Acquires 1,984 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

