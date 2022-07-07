Bell Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for about 0.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

