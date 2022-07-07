Bell Bank Buys 897 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $451,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in HEICO by 1.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HEICO by 72.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $142.75. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

