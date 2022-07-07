Bell Bank Invests $9.44 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000. Valero Energy makes up about 1.1% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

VLO opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

