Bell Bank Purchases 9,069 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bell Bank lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

3M stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

