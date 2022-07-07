Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bell Bank lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $221,348,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

NASDAQ STX opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

