Bell Bank Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

