Bell Bank Sells 85 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $131.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

