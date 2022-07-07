Berenberg Bank Increases Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 280

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Tharisa stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 105 ($1.27). 231,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,081. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £314.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.
Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
