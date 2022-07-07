Berenberg Bank Increases Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target to GBX 280

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Tharisa stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 105 ($1.27). 231,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,081. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £314.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

