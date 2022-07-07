Berenberg Bank Trims NCC Group (LON:NCC) Target Price to GBX 260

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.15) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.89).

Shares of NCC stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 190.60 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 251,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.47. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.91 million and a PE ratio of 6,353.33.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

