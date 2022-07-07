Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $0.11

Berry Data (BRY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $221,596.90 and $8,500.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

