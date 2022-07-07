bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 0.9%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.48 ($11.96) and last traded at €11.48 ($11.96). Approximately 981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.58 ($12.06).

The company has a market cap of $80.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.28.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

