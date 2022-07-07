Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) were up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.39 and last traded at $122.39. Approximately 13,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,755,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,938. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,116,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
