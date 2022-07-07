BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

BTAI stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 766,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

