Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.18

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $33.33 million and $206,551.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000644 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012790 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.