BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

DSU stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.