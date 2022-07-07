BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $9.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

