BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

