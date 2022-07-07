BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.74.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
