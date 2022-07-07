BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

