BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.51

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and traded as low as $42.08. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 33,481 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BME)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
