BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.51

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and traded as low as $42.08. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 33,481 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,596,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,603,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at $580,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

