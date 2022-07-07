Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

