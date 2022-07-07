BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $11.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $255,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

