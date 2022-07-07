BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $11.53 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 57,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.