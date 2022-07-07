BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

