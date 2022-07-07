BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE MQT opened at $11.70 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.