BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $27.12.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
