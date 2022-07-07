BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.