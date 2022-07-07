Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.61. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 14,684 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,599,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

