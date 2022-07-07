Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 8.7%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.80. 13,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $782.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,907.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

