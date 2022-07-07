Blocknet Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014160 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,833,518 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

