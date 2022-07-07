Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 76,282 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

