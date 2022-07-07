Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 1,790 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

