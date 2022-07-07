Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 9,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.