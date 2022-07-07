Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,601 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

