Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $35.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,786.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,485. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,689.46 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,064.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,233.06. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,703.90.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

