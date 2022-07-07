Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $58.06. 43,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

