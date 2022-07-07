Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.57

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

BOUYF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($37.50) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

