Brickley Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,617 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after acquiring an additional 406,170 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after acquiring an additional 221,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

